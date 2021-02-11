Taylor Swift Says 'Fearless' Re-Record Has New Songs Too

Play video content Breaking News ABC

Taylor Swift's a businesswoman who knows how to sell, so she's giving fans more than just a re-recorded version of her "Fearless" album -- she's adding all-new songs to it.

The singer made a surprise announcement Thursday on 'GMA' that the first big step in her full album do-over -- "Fearless: Taylor's Version" -- is her new version of "Love Story" ... which drops at midnight, just in time for Valentine's Day.

That track was also the lead single when the OG "Fearless" album dropped in 2008, and Taylor says it was her favorite to re-record because she feels her voice is more mature now.

The bonus news is the full album remake will be different, because she's including never-before-heard "songs from the vault" ... 26 tracks total. The initial release of "Fearless" was 13 songs, and the platinum album had 19.

As you know ... Swift's vowed to independently re-record all 6 of the albums she originally released on her former label, Big Machine, so she will own the new master recordings. Scooter Braun purchased her original masters, along with the label, in 2019.