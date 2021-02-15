Iced Earth Band Members Quit After Jon Schaffer's Arrest for DC Riot

The insurrection is dividing heavy metal band Iced Earth ... the lead singer and bassist quit after the group's founder was arrested for allegedly raiding the Capitol.

Stu Block and Luke Appleton announced Monday they're no longer rocking with Iced Earth, citing Jon Schaffer's role in the deadly riot as the catalyst.

Stu, the lead singer, says the insurrection caused him to re-evaluate his life, work and future ... and Luke, the bassist, says he had no choice but to resign after what went down in D.C.

As we reported ... Iced Earth's founder turned himself in to the feds last month, and the FBI claims Schaffer sprayed Capitol police with "bear spray."

Schaffer's facing 6 charges in connection with the insurrection ... including violent entry, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and engaging in an act of physical violence in a Capitol building, among others.

With Stu and Luke out of the band, Iced Earth is down to just 2 members ... drummer Brent Smedley and Schaffer. Meanwhile, Iced Earth guitarist Jake Dreyer is distancing himself from the band.