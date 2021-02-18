Guess Who This Fairy Fan Turned Into!

Before this blonde baby with bangs was twinning with her A-list mother, she was just another fairy female playing with dolls in Santa Monica, California.

This cheesing chick showin' off her dimpled cheeks is known for being born into Hollywood with two famous parents ... who met just before scoring roles starring alongside each other in a cruel teen-romance drama in 1999. The pair eloped and had two children together before separating after 7 years of marriage.