Guess Who This Toothless Tot Turned Into!
2/22/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this toothless tot was renovating farm-style homes for television, she was just another picture-perfect kid growing up in Wichita, Kansas.
This smiling sweetheart has made a name for herself -- and her husband -- by starring in a hit HGTV series that revolves around the couple purchasing property, fixing up houses, and redecorating them for their clients. Located in Texas, this popular series that designed these sought-over homes ended in 2018.
Now, this celebrity personality and entrepreneur has a specialty lifestyle and home collection line stocked in Target stores throughout the country.