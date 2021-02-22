Guess Who This Toothless Tot Turned Into!

Before this toothless tot was renovating farm-style homes for television, she was just another picture-perfect kid growing up in Wichita, Kansas.

This smiling sweetheart has made a name for herself -- and her husband -- by starring in a hit HGTV series that revolves around the couple purchasing property, fixing up houses, and redecorating them for their clients. Located in Texas, this popular series that designed these sought-over homes ended in 2018.