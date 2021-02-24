Guess Who This Sunny Kid Turned Into!

Before this little lad set his sights on a career in the television industry, he was just a tiny tot looking to the sky in Toronto, Canada.

This cute kid in overalls was born into a famous family but soon claimed his name for himself after finding his stride as a television writer, producer, director and star of his own comedy show -- which also features some of his relatives. This hilarious series finished its 6th and final season last year ... just before winning a record number of Primetime Emmy Awards in a single year.