Golden Globes Background Photos Provide Peek Inside Celebrity Homes

Take a Look Behind the Stars!!!

I spy a globe, a piano, butterfly artwork, a dog, 3 pipes and yes -- a dinosaur on a sled ... all behind the celebs who appeared on the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Ranging from Jeff Daniels' hilariously basic background to lavish living rooms to Sandra Oh's snowy landscape, all the actors up for awards put on a show behind the show Sunday night ... and it's a lot of fun to have a look at their homes.

Of course, just as wide-ranging as their Zoom backdrops were their outfits, with many opting for traditionally formal and fancy ... and others going with flannel.

And, Jason Sudeikis in a hoodie.