Emmys Going Full 2020 With Trophy Presenters In Hazmat Suits

The Emmys are going full 2020 ... presenters will be wearing complete hazmat suits to hand out awards as safely as possible during a deadly pandemic.

Ya gotta see the getup for the presenters who will be visiting some of the winners live during Sunday night's broadcast ... they're gonna look like a more dapper version of Dustin Hoffman in "Outbreak."

The Emmy Awards are mostly virtual this year, what with social distancing and all, but producers say there will be some in-person interaction, which creates the need for the Emmy-branded hazmat suit.

We've seen Howie Mandel slip on a hazmat suit and gas mask on his way into the "America's Got Talent" set ... and even the famous germaphobe would probably feel safe in this year's Emmys outfit.

The hazmat suit has designer roots ... it's created and designed by Katja Cahill, the famous costume designer who usually dresses Academy Awards presenters, and executive producer Guy Carrington, who worked with a hazmat manufacturer to customize the suits.