Howie Mandel Arrives to 'AGT' Wearing Hazmat Suit, Gas Mask
Howie Mandel Time to Clock in ... In My Hazmat Suit And Gas Mask!!!
3/10/2020 3:29 PM PT
Howie Mandel is taking coronavirus panic to the next level, or maybe we're all just not up to his level -- either way, he's prepared for a day on the job. At 'AGT' or Chernobyl!!!
The famous germophobe clearly isn't taking any chances with the deadly virus, and pulled up Tuesday to set rocking a full hazmat suit, gloves and, of course, a gas mask. Keep in mind, "America's Got Talent" shoots in Pasadena, CA ... not Wuhan.
But ya know Howie -- better safe than sorry. He's ready for COVID-19, plague or, more likely, a day's worth of jugglers, puppet acts and singers.
Howie's head-to-toe precautions make Rep. Matt Gaetz look pretty soft. Remember, the FL Congressman showed up on the House floor last week wearing a gas mask during a vote for coronavirus funding. It looked extreme, but Mandell just put that to shame.
As we first told you ... the coronavirus scare has crept its way to 2 of the most popular shows on TV -- "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" -- so it makes sense Howie would take this approach.
He's not one for simple handshakes under the best of conditions.
177 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.