Howie Mandel Arrives to 'AGT' Wearing Hazmat Suit, Gas Mask

Mega

Howie Mandel is taking coronavirus panic to the next level, or maybe we're all just not up to his level -- either way, he's prepared for a day on the job. At 'AGT' or Chernobyl!!!

The famous germophobe clearly isn't taking any chances with the deadly virus, and pulled up Tuesday to set rocking a full hazmat suit, gloves and, of course, a gas mask. Keep in mind, "America's Got Talent" shoots in Pasadena, CA ... not Wuhan.

But ya know Howie -- better safe than sorry. He's ready for COVID-19, plague or, more likely, a day's worth of jugglers, puppet acts and singers.

Play video content TMZ.com

Howie's head-to-toe precautions make Rep. Matt Gaetz look pretty soft. Remember, the FL Congressman showed up on the House floor last week wearing a gas mask during a vote for coronavirus funding. It looked extreme, but Mandell just put that to shame.

As we first told you ... the coronavirus scare has crept its way to 2 of the most popular shows on TV -- "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" -- so it makes sense Howie would take this approach.