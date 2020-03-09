'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' Scrap Audience Due To Coronavirus

Exclusive TMZ Composite

The coronavirus scare has now made its way to two of the most popular shows on television -- "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune."

Production sources at the two shows tell TMZ ... as of Tuesday, 'Wheel' and 'Jeopardy' will be shot without live audiences. As for how long this will last ... our sources say it all depends on the spread of the virus.

Our sources say there are 3 primary concerns ... one of which is exclusive to 'Jeopardy.' Alex Trebek, who is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, has a compromised immune system from chemotherapy and other treatments. We're told execs felt it was too risky to expose him to large audiences.

There are two other concerns ... most of the audience members for both 'Jeopardy' and 'Wheel' are older -- lots of folks in their 60s -- and they are the most vulnerable to contract the virus and not beat it.