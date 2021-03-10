Guess Who This Cool Kid Turned Into!

3/10/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this cool kid was taking a ride to the top of the music charts, he was just another pipsqueak posing for the camera in Austin, Texas.

This model man became well-known when he released one of the most popular R&B songs to date ... this hot track still remains on the US Billboard Top 100 All-Time chart. This multi-faceted star has also made debuts in acting -- such as on the big screen alongside Adam Sandler and on a comedic parody series.

You might know him by his single stage name, but he was born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.

Can you guess who he is?

