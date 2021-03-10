Summer's Around the Corner, Snag Your Patio Furniture Now!

Summer 2021 It's Around the Corner ... Snag Some New Patio Furniture!!!

3/10/2021 10:53 AM PT

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The warm seasons will soon be upon us -- and if you think you'll want a comfy place to plop down and crack open a cold one in your own yard ... you're 1,000% correct.

Lucky for you, we got patio furniture on deck for the taking that's just waiting to be snapped up and enjoyed for the toasty months ahead -- and they're going for great deals too.

If you're in the market for a basic setup for you and one other person -- look no further than our 2-Piece Outdoor Dining Set or for something more intimate ... the 2-Piece Outdoor Coffee Table Set. The former goes for about $235 and the latter runs around $160.

Need something a little bigger? No problem -- we got a 3-Piece Furniture Set -- complete with a full-size table and wicker chairs -- plus a 3-Piece Coffee Table Set and even a 4-Piece Garden Sofa Set if you're really looking to get the party started ... ranging from $150-$305.

To top it all off ... we got a 10-foot Hanging Solar LED Umbrella to offer you and your company some much-needed shade, all for just a cool $174.99.

It'll be pretty damn hot before you know it ... so stock up now while the getting is good!

Prices subject to change.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later