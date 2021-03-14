Lil Baby Gives Powerful Grammy Performance Highlighting Police Brutality

Play video content CBS

Lil Baby used his platform at The Grammys to deliver a powerful message and highlight the problem of police brutality ... even including a message to President Biden.

The rapper's performance of his song "The Bigger Picture" looked more like a Hollywood production ... opening with a scene of a black man getting gunned down by a police officer.

Social justice advocate Tamika Mallory and activist Killer Mike also made appearances during Lil Baby's performance. Mallory delivered a personal message to President Biden, saying, "President Biden, we demand justice, equity, policy and everything else that freedom encompasses. We don't need allies, we need accomplices."

The song's lyrics are based around the death and aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, including, "t's too many mothers that's grieving. They killing us for no reason. Been going on for too long to get even. Throw us in cages like dogs and hyenas."

At one point, Lil Baby stood face-to-face with a police officer before getting on the hood of a car as fireworks lit up the sky behind him.