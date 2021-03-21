Gary Oldman's good looks will never get old, man!

Here is a 33-year-old version of the actor looking like a fine young man at a premiere in Los Angeles back in 1991 (left). This was the year he starred in his first big film, "JFK".

And, 30 years later ... the award-winning actor is spending this weekend celebrating his 63rd birthday, and his recent Academy Award nomination for his leading role in "Mank". The famous fella was last seen showing off his camera-ready good looks during a virtual award show a few weeks ago (right).

Nothin' like his name!

The question is ...