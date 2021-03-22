Guess Who This Banana Boy Turned Into!

Before this peelin’ pipsqueak was the star of his own live talk show, he was just another hungry boy eating a banana in St. Louis, Missouri.

This striped sweetheart is best known as a popular television personality who has interviewed many celebrities ... including a majority of the 'Real Housewives' cast, as well as, helped audiences ring in the New Year and even recently became a father to a baby boy of his own back in February 2019.