Guess Who This Banana Boy Turned Into!

3/22/2021 12:01 AM PT
Getty/Instagram

Before this peelin’ pipsqueak was the star of his own live talk show, he was just another hungry boy eating a banana in St. Louis, Missouri.

This striped sweetheart is best known as a popular television personality who has interviewed many celebrities ... including a majority of the 'Real Housewives' cast, as well as, helped audiences ring in the New Year and even recently became a father to a baby boy of his own back in February 2019.

For all the success this charming host has had, his colleagues cheer him on and shout 'Bravo!'

Can you guess who he is?

