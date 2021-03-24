St. Louis Blues Legend Bobby Plager Killed In Car Crash

Breaking News

St. Louis Blues legend Bobby Plager -- who had his jersey retired by the team back in 2017 -- died Wednesday after a car crash in Missouri.

The 78-year-old was killed when his vehicle was involved in a two-car accident on Interstate 64 in St. Louis, according to multiple media outlets.

The Blues said in a statement hours after his passing the org. is devastated by the tragic news.

"It is unimaginable to imagine the St. Louis Blues without Bobby Plager," the team said ... adding, "Today, our hearts are broken, but one day they will be warmed again by memories of his character, humor and strong love for his family, our community, the St. Louis Blues and generations of fans who will miss him dearly."

Our hearts are broken after learning of the passing of Bobby Plager. It is unimaginable to imagine the St. Louis Blues without Bobby. https://t.co/eFVcQygsQS #stlblues pic.twitter.com/Bioof2l31m — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 24, 2021 @StLouisBlues

Plager began his career in 1964 with the New York Rangers ... but after he joined the Blues in 1967, he went on to build an unrivaled resume with the team.

In his 11 years in St. Louis, he played in 616 games ... and helped lead the Blues to multiple Stanley Cup Finals appearances.

After his playing days ended following the 1977-78 season ... he joined the team's front office and went on to hold multiple different positions with org.

In 2017, the Blues retired his #5 ... making him just the seventh Blues player to earn that honor.

In their statement, the Blues said they were thrilled Plager got to celebrate their Stanley Cup victory in 2019 before his passing.

"The St. Louis Blues send all of our love and support to his family, and we hope everyone will find strength knowing that Bobby got his parade."