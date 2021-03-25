Bring the Starbucks Experience Right to Your Own Home!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

A fancy cup of coffee may seem like a difficult thing to make from home, but it doesn't have to be ... not with one of these, anyway.

Allow us to introduce the MILANO Espresso Bundle: Stovetop Espresso Maker and Milk Frother -- your one-stop shop for perfectly brewed java right at your fingertips.

This classic Italian stovetop device makes it easy for coffee lovers to whip up a shot or double shot of espresso. In comparison to the standard brewing process with filters, this method extracts more caffeine and flavors ... giving you a richer, stronger drink.

On top of that, the bundle includes a handy E-Z LATTE Turbo Milk Frother which features a powerful motor that can froth in seconds. All you have to do is pour in some milk ... flip the switch to froth ... and there you have it

Usually, the MILANO Espresso Bundle: Stovetop Espresso Maker and Milk Frother retails for around $60 -- but we'll give it to you for just $39.95 ... if you'll take us up on it, of course.