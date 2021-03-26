For When Your Fish Tank Needs a Garden Up Top

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you've developed a green thumb during quarantine, you can keep it going with one of these babies ... and kill two birds with one stone. No fish though ... leave them alone.

In all seriousness, what we're talking about here is a garden for your fish tank (something you'll need first for this to make sense) which we call the AquaSprouts Garden.

This kit showcases how to create a self-sustaining garden and aquarium ecosystem. The fish provide nutrients for the plants ... while the plants are busy purifying the water, proving it's the ultimate win-win situation. And, 'round and around it goes!

What you'll get with the kit is the garden side of things -- as each purchase includes a removable grow light, clay growing medium, and more. Chances are you'll have greenery in no time ... and you can even grow your own fruits and vegetables, if you please.

On a regular day, the AquaSprouts Garden costs $179, but we'll give it to ya for just $149.98 -- if you're willing to take it off our hands, that is. Just keep swimming ... and growing!!!