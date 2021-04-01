23andMe Your Dog to Find Out Their Exact Breed with This Kit

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're tired of referring to your dog as a "mutt" when people ask what breed they are, you can finally get to the bottom of it once and for all ... if you have one of these, that is.

In the same way ancestry tests became all the rage over the past 10 or so years, there's now a DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test available for pet owners ... so basically, you can 23andMe your canine.

This is an easy and painless test kit that will help you learn everything you've always wanted to know about your four-legged bestie. All you have to do is swab your dog's cheek, mail in the DNA sample, and in as little as two weeks ... you'll get a detailed report about your canine's background.

Within the report ... you'll find details about your dog's personality traits, DNA composition, breed mix, and more. Beyond being able to understand your furry friend better, this test will uncover health conditions including genetic concerns and risk for diseases that you can take preventive measures about ... so it pays for itself in more ways than one.

The best part is the price -- this nifty kit runs at just $59.99, through us, whereas it might usually cost you $80 or more. Yeah, we thought it was a good deal too ... woof!