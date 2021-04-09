Guess Who This Blonde Beauty Turned Into!

Guess Who This Blonde Beauty Turned Into!

4/9/2021 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 12
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Before this blonde beauty was one of the most famous faces in fashion, she was just another cute kid in bangs growing up in Tucson, Arizona.

This personable pipsqueak first stepped on the scene with her famous father ... an actor who has been featured in movies such as "The Usual Suspects" and "The Flintstones." She made a name for herself in the modeling industry by gracing the covers of popular magazines and strutting down prestigious fashion runways.

Recently, this celebrity personality took a break from the runway and walked down the aisle instead, marrying a pop superstar.

Can you guess who she is?

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later