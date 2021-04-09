Guess Who This Blonde Beauty Turned Into!

Before this blonde beauty was one of the most famous faces in fashion, she was just another cute kid in bangs growing up in Tucson, Arizona.

This personable pipsqueak first stepped on the scene with her famous father ... an actor who has been featured in movies such as "The Usual Suspects" and "The Flintstones." She made a name for herself in the modeling industry by gracing the covers of popular magazines and strutting down prestigious fashion runways.