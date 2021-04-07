Guess Who This Ponytail Pipsqueak Turned Into!

Before this pipsqueak in a ponytail was cooking up ballin' meals in the kitchen, she was just another cute kid wearing a Ninja Turtles sweater in Toronto, Canada.

This smiling sweetheart is not only the loving wife and rock for a famous professional NBA basketball player, but she is also a talented chef and television personality. She has made a name for herself by scoring features on multiple food themed reality shows ... both as a judge and host.