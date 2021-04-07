Guess Who This Ponytail Pipsqueak Turned Into!

Guess Who This Ponytail Pipsqueak Turned Into!

4/7/2021 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 16
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Instagram/Getty

Before this pipsqueak in a ponytail was cooking up ballin' meals in the kitchen, she was just another cute kid wearing a Ninja Turtles sweater in Toronto, Canada.

This smiling sweetheart is not only the loving wife and rock for a famous professional NBA basketball player, but she is also a talented chef and television personality. She has made a name for herself by scoring features on multiple food themed reality shows ... both as a judge and host.

Now, a mother of 3, this warrior of a cook can be seen cheering on her husband from the bleachers.

Can you guess who she is?

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later