Dwayne Johnson Message for 'Challenge' Star Ashley Cain as Baby Battles Leukemia

Play video content @mrashleycain / Instagram

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is sending his love and support to "The Challenge" star Ashley Cain ... as doctors say his 8-month-old daughter only has days to live.

Ashley and his wife posted the video message Dwayne sent to them just days after they got the heart-wrenching prognosis for their baby girl, Azaylia. The Rock said, "Brother, I'm so sorry to hear this news. My heart breaks for you."

But, he also sent words of encouragement, saying ... "You tell that little lion I said, 'Let's go Champ, and to stay strong."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ashley -- who was a UK soccer player before joining MTV's hit reality series -- and his wife announced last week little Azaylia was battling leukemia and had tumors on several of her organs.

His fans, in Great Britain and the States, are showing incredible support. The family started a GoFundMe for Azaylia's medical bills, and it's already raised nearly $1.8 million.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.