Guess Who This Smirking Sweetie Turned Into!

Before this pipsqueak in pink was singing her heart out in high school, she was just another smirking sweetheart showing off for the camera in Salinas, California.

This charismatic cutie started something new when she stepped into the spotlight of the Disney channel stage as the musical lead in a popular franchise. Later, this lovable lady broke free from her high school persona with a role in a star-studded crime drama featuring a pop princess with a similar origin story.