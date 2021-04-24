City of Albuquerque Refers Trump Campaign Debt to Bill Collector

Donald Trump shoulda called 1-800-NOBILLS, because his now-defunct campaign is being dunned by a bill collector after its client got royally stiffed.

The City of Albuquerque shelled out more than $200k for security-related costs associated with a 2019 campaign rally ... this according to The Hill. The City had blocked off City Hall, among other areas of town, and it required massive police presence, which forced the City to pay cops a bundle of OT. There were many other expenses as well.

The rally was held in the nearby city of Rio Rancho. A spokesperson for the City said campaign honchos told them from the jump they wouldn't cover the expenses, but now the matter has been referred to a debt collection agency.

The campaign has also stiffed the city of Rio Rancho to the tune of $239,475. And, Bernalillo County also sent the campaign an invoice for nearly $140,000, which has now been written off as a bad debt.

Apparently, some of the notices of delinquent payment were sent to Trump's doorstep at Mar-a-Lago.

Adding to the ongoing list of Trump’s debts…



Mayor Tim Keller explains why Trump still owes money to the city of Albuquerque. Watch @jordanklepper Fingers the Pulse - Into the MAGAverse special in full: https://t.co/ljguWU4vlU pic.twitter.com/dwkGWiwP55 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 22, 2021 @TheDailyShow