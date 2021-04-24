Bikini Babes Steppin' Up -- See You Ladder!

Sexy stars are working their way to the top in more ways than one, and they sure do have a lot to show off ... whether it's pools, yachts or other ominous bodies of water ... plenty of celebs have been taking their ladder selfies to a whole new level.

Stars like Kaitlynn Carter, Ayesha Curry and Kim Kardashian have been steppin' up by sharing their sweet shots on steps and we've grabbed all the best ones to take you to the top!

Step right up and get a good look at who else has been posting pics like this ... Just scroll through our gallery of bikini babes on ladders!