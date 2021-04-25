Olivia Colman -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Olivia Colman's good looks were meant to be seen on screen!

Here is a 33-year-old version of the Academy Award-winning actress rockin' these bangs at an award show in London, back in 2007 (left). This is the same year she starred in three different films, "I Could Never Be Your Woman", "Hot Fuzz", and "Grow Your Own".

And, 14 years later ... The now 47-year-old -- who's nominated at tonight's 93rd Annual Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Father" alongside Anthony Hopkins -- was seen earlier this year glowing with good looks during another stuffy awards show (right).

... and the award for good looks goes to!

The question is ...