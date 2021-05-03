Phillies Fan Makes Unreal 1-Handed Foul Ball Catch, Doesn't Spill His Ice Cream!

Forget the web gems ON the field ... a Phillies fan made such an incredible 1-handed catch on a foul ball in the stands Sunday night, Alex Rodriguez even praised the dude!!!

The insane stab all went down in the 7th inning of the Phils' loss to the New York Mets ... when Michael Conforto sent a pitch screaming down the left-field line.

You can see in video of the play, the ball was a blur as it headed for the seats ... but one dude stuck out one paw and made the grab!!

How about this Phillies fan tonight!!



☄️catches 97 mph foul ball one-handed and doesn’t drop his snack!!!



And, get this ... the guy didn't even spill a drop of the ice cream he had in his other hand!!!

The play was so remarkable, A-Rod -- who was broadcasting the game for ESPN -- said, "Get that fan a contract!"

Rodriguez later added after seeing the replay, "I mean, come on!"

What's even more amazing about the play ... statcast experts say the ball had an exit velocity of 97 MPH off Conforto's bat!!!

The guy then made the biggest pro move of all -- he gave the baseball to his date, and it sure as hell seemed like she was impressed.