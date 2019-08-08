Dad Holding Baby Catches Foul Ball with 1 Hand, Amazing Video!
8/8/2019 6:06 AM PT
WHAT A CATCH ... by the dad in the stands!!!
A Philadelphia Phillies fan made an AMAZING 1-handed grab at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday ... snagging a foul ball while HOLDING HIS BABY!!
The Phillies were playing the Arizona Diamondbacks when Nick Ahmend fouled a pitch off into the right field stands ... where a dude clutching an infant got under the ball.
With his kid on his hip, the dad reached up and CAUGHT IT WITH 1 HAND -- without dropping the baby!!
The crowd went wild. The Phillies went wild. It was ... WILD!
The broadcasters on NBC Sports Philadelphia were impressed too -- "With a baby in hand, he was able to make the grab," one of the guys said ... "Oh man, what a baller!"
After the catch, the man told reporters he played high school and college baseball ... so, he's got a little experience.
Nice grad, dude!
By the way, the Diamondbacks ended up beating the Phillies in a 6 to 1 beatdown. Wonder if dad can hit!?
