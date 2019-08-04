MLB's Tyrell Jenkins Throws Punches in Crazy Softball Game Brawl in Texas

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Ex-MLB pitcher Tyrell Jenkins -- a 1st round draft pick in 2010 -- threw crazy haymakers in a huge brawl during a softball game in Texas this week ... and TMZ Sports has the video.

27-year-old Jenkins was a high school superstar who was recruited to play baseball and football at Baylor ... but signed a $1.3 mil contract with the STL Cardinals instead.

He made his MLB debut in 2016 for the Braves ... and kicked around with a few teams before moving back home to coach youth baseball. He's now heavily involved in adult softball.

Fast-forward to Wednesday ... when things got intense between Jenkins' Kekambas and the opposing team, Big Pimpins, in their USA Softball District 25 game when trash talk escalated into an all-out fight.

We're told gloves were thrown, a Big Pimpins player yelled "we're ready to go when you are" ... and the fight broke out within seconds.

You can see 6'4" Jenkins -- in a red shirt -- in the middle of the brawl. It's insane.

We actually spoke with Jenkins who tells us he got involved to defend his teammate ... and only threw punches after an opponent tried to hit him in the head from behind (which was not captured in our video).

Our softball sources tell us Jenkins, along with 3 other players, received a 1-year suspension from the league for their roles in the brawl.

Two other players got 2 years suspensions.

We're told law enforcement was NOT called to the scene ... and the incident was handled internally.

Jenkins has been a MONSTER in Texas softball scene (which is insanely competitive) ... dude hits bombs.