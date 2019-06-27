Cops Nail More People In Colorado Youth Baseball Brawl

Play video content Breaking News TMZSports.com

Colorado police have busted even more people in that wild youth baseball brawl ... saying they've now hit 12 TOTAL people with disorderly conduct citations -- including a 16-year-old kid.

Cops had initially cited just 5 people in the June 15 melee -- but after more than a week of investigating and reviewing some pretty clear brawl footage, officials have identified at least 7 more people involved in the fracas.

Among the accused, cops say there was a 55-year-old man, a 47-year-old man, three women (27, 30 and 30) and a 16-year-old juvenile. Most of the men are in their 20s.

As we previously reported, several parents got into an argument over the rules during a championship game involving 7-year-old players in Lakewood -- when suddenly a pregnant woman came out of the stands brandishing a baseball bat.

When a man tried to rip the weapon away from her ... all hell broke loose -- and HUGE fight ensued.

For their part, the Bear Creek Junior Sports Association issued a statement apologizing for the incident, saying, "BCJSA has ZERO tolerance for this type of behavior....PERIOD."