13-Year-Old Ump In Youth Baseball Brawl Gets VIP Treatment At Rockies Game

Here's one of the coolest stories of the weekend ... the 13-year-old umpire who was caught in a violent youth baseball brawl last month got VIP treatment at the Rockies game Sunday!!

Josh Cordova was the one officiating a game involving 7-year-old kids on June 15 in Lakewood, Colorado ... when parents began hounding him over rules and other parents' actions.

Eventually, a massive fight broke out because of the arguments ... with Cordova calling the whole incident, "scary."

When MLB ump Chris Guccione got word of Cordova's unfortunate involvement in the brawl ... he decided he had to help lift the kid's spirits -- so he invited Josh and his fam to the Rockies game!!

Cordova got the whole VIP experience ... he hung out in the Coors Field locker room and even took part in pre-game lineup talks on the diamond.

13-year-old Josh Cordova was the youth baseball umpire who officiated the game in Lakewood on June 15th that ended with a brawl between adults. Today, a MLB umpire invited Josh to Coors Field as an encouragement (and to talk shop). #9News - pics from @Rockies pic.twitter.com/Egd6OHVEnn — Jeremy Moore (@JeremyDanMoore) June 30, 2019 @JeremyDanMoore

In fact, Guccione even gave Cordova his MLB jersey and chest protector ... which Josh says he's going to use right away for his next game!!

"I thought it was a perfect opportunity to reach out to Josh, and not only to him, but his family, and to say to him, 'I'm proud of you, and I'm rooting for you, and what you did is the right thing,'" Guccione told reporters before the game.

"I'm super happy for him, and I wanted to encourage him to keep going forward."