Kim Kardashian Gets Rescued Cow Named 'Kim Kowdashian' by PETA India

Not to milk this, but there's one very famous cow roaming the fields in India ... named after Kim Kardashian and rescued by PETA, just in time for Mother's Day.

The animal rights org said it rescued the "drop-dead gorgeous" momma cow with "striking eyes and long, dark eyelashes" ... and named it after Kim, "to thank the mother of four for showing compassion to mums of all species by promoting a dairy-free diet to her more than 200 million followers."

As you know ... Kim's been pretty vocal lately about going on a mostly plant-based diet ... which might explain her abs.

When someone asked her back in February 2020 about specifically what she eats day in and day out, Kim said "I eat mostly plant-based. No meat anymore. Oatmeal and vegan sausage for breakfast, vegan tacos are my fave for lunch! Salads are good too!"

PETA says it backed a sanctuary in India that ultimately won custody of the cow, which was believed to have been exploited for dairy after the former owner was caught abusing the cow on the street.

The rescued cow's now living in her lush new sanctuary home, where she's, apparently, successfully dodging the paparazzi ... no shots of her in the wild yet. We're also told she's made 2 friends, Sonya and Meena.