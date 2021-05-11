Guess Who This Bowl Cut Kid Turned Into!
5/11/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this cheesing child was growing up fast on the big screen, she was just another kid with a bowl cut hairstyle living in Houston, Texas.
This little lady made her breakout film debut in an age-defying romantic comedy starring alongside a hulky hunk of a leading man. Also, she showed off her acting range on television by portraying a secret agent in a thrilling science fiction show.
Now, you can find this mother of three in a new Netflix original movie where the word no doesn't exist in her vocabulary. It's fun for the whole family!