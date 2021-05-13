Guess Who This Little Swimmer Turned Into!

Guess Who This Little Swimmer Turned Into!

5/13/2021 12:01 AM PT
Instagram/Getty

Before this swimming sweetheart was cheering people up with her hilarious television show, she was just another cute kid playing around in the pool in Long Island, New York.

This splashin' kid kicked off her career by writing, developing and starring in her very own comedy series. You may recognize her as one half of a dynamic duo diving into high jinks on Comedy Central.

She recently made the move to the big screen for a friend-filled getaway in an ensemble cast ... she starred in this dark comedy alongside Scarlett Johansson and Zoe Kravitz.

Can you guess who she is?

