Hot Stars Wearing Hay To Put A Lid On Straw Hat Day!

Hollywood loves a good cover-up and celebs like Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Chantel Jeffries are just a few famous faces to name that have shared their shady snaps ... And since it's straw hat day we thought we'd round up the best celeb shots and share the hottest ones with ya!

Even more stars from Kourtney Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen to Debra Messing, Padma Lakshmi and Jennifer Lopez have been keepin' the sun out, while still raising the temp!

Take a look through our gallery of hot stars in straw hats to see all the other celebs that have been serving looks!