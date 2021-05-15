Salt Bae's Beverly Hills Restaurant Nusr-Et a Gigantic Hit

Play video content TMZ.com

Salt Bae is a gigantic hit in Bev Hills, judging from the long line of would-be diners that literally snaked around the corner.

His new restaurant, Nusr-Et, opened a few weeks ago but it was all very quiet. Seems word of mouth did the trick because it's filled to the gills.

Check out the video, and you'll see Salt Bae doin' his thing ... entertaining the crowd with his knife tricks and ... the move that made him famous.

The restaurant is right next door to Spago, which is also filled to capacity, so it's all good between Wolfgang and Salt Bae.

Lots of people were wearing masks as they waited in line ... interesting, considering the CDC's new pronouncement that vaccinated people could shed the coverings.