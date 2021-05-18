The Wireless Earbuds Made for a Sweaty Workout Have Arrived

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You've heard AirPods are all the rage -- but the truth is, they're prone to falling out since they don't loop around your ear ... something you'll never have to worry about again after this.

The Culture Wireless Waterproof SportsBuds will deliver a seamless listening experience no matter where you are ... or what you're doing -- and it's all thanks to their Bluetooth compatibility, practical design and waterproof construction.

The built-in touch controls on the earbuds let you answer phone calls, adjust the volume or switch between tracks. Meanwhile, the Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity provides a convenient range of 35'-50' ... and it also has an IPX67 waterproof rating, so you can pretty much hear whoever while jogging, hiking, working out or anything else despite weather conditions.

You'll get 3 to 5 hours of playtime with these, plus the charging case ensures you 25 hours of total battery life.

The best part about this is that you don't have to break the bank for these babies like you might on Apple's version -- through us, they're just $74.99 today. Done and done!