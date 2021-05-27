Guess Who This Brown-Eyed Boy Turned Into!

Before this brown-eyed boy was singing his heart out on a television series on streaming, he was just another cute kid shying away from the camera in Oceanside, California.

This tiny tot might not have a long career in the entertainment industry just yet, but he is a powerhouse of talent. As the star of a hit musical Disney series, he can act, sing, and dance ... as long as he gets his head in the game. The new adaptation of the 2006 popular film franchise just premiered its second season earlier this month.