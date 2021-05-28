Stars Back At Disneyland -- Masked & Magical!

5/28/2021 12:01 AM PT
There's no better way to escape reality than by taking a magic carpet ride down to the happiest place on Earth ... with Disneyland opening up to the public again, stars have been taking full advantage!

From stars such as Lizzo, Vanessa Bryant, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, to Ciara, Russell Wilson, John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Stamos there have been so many famous faces that have gone to see how Mickey and Minnie have been holding up!

Take a trip through our gallery of stars back at Disneyland to see all the other celebs that have made the trip to the park!

Experience the magic!

