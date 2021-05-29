Lady Gaga, Bieber, BTS Censored by Chinese Government From 'Friends' Reunion

The Chinese government tries to keep a tight lid on what its people can and cannot see, so it's not surprising it's censored parts of the "Friends" reunion show.

In case you haven't seen it yet, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and K-pop megastars BTS all made appearances on the show, but if you live in China you won't see any of them because they were 86'd.

The government has a bone to pick with all of them. Let's review.

Lady Gaga pissed off Chinese officials by having a sit-down with the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibet.

Justin Bieber posted a photo of Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine ... a memorial honoring Japan's fallen soldiers.

As for BTS ... well, they've pissed off the government for various acts, including what officials believe is a snub by overlooking China's contribution in the Korean War.

