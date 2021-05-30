Moto3 Rider Jason Dupasquier Dead at 19 ... After Fatal Crash

Jason Dupasquier, a 19-year-old Swiss Moto3 rider, died after a terrible accident during a qualifying session for the Italian Grand Prix.

Dupasquier and several other riders crashed into each other between turns 9 and 10. The accident was horrifying, as riders flew off their bikes with the momentum propelling one of them a long distance. EMTs immediately descended on the scene.

Officials explained, "FIM Medical Intervention Vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the Swiss rider was attended to on track before being transferred by medical helicopter, in a stable state, to Careggi Hospital in Florence."

The statement goes on ... "Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries."

Dupasquier was ranked 12th in the standing.

He was 19.