President Biden Issues Proclamation in Remembrance of Tulsa Race Massacre

President Biden's calling on Americans to reflect on one of the worst incidents of racial violence ever in our country in order to root out systemic racism ... 100 years after it happened.

The White House issued a proclamation acknowledging the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, in which a mob of white supremacists attacked a thriving Black neighborhood called Greenwood ... also known as Black Wall Street.

The massacre took place on May 31 and June 1, and as Biden states ... "Families and children were murdered in cold blood." As many as 300 Black Americans were killed as the white mob torched buildings, churches, businesses and homes ... destroying 35 square blocks of the district and leaving 10,000 Black people homeless.

The Prez says on this solemn anniversary, he's asking the American people to "reflect on the deep roots of racial terror in our Nation and recommit to the work of rooting out systemic racism across our country."

Though the Tulsa Race Massacre is one of the most horrific events in American history, it was mostly covered up and kept from the public for half a century. In fact, many hadn't even heard of it until the 2019 HBO series "Watchmen" included it as a storyline.