Guess Who This Cool Kid Turned Into!

Before this cool kid was stealing the spotlight in your favorite television shows streaming online, she was just another trendsetting tot flashing peace signs for the camera in Pitman, New Jersey.

This jean jacket girl is best known for her outstanding performances in multiple Emmy award-winning shows featuring an ensemble cast of talented women ... whose matching colored costumes play a large importance to their respective series. Even though her popular Netflix series ended in 2019, you can still catch her in a thrilling drama on Hulu with new episodes premiering every week.