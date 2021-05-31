Guess Who This Cheer Chick Turned Into!

Before this cheerleading child was reaching sky-high levels of fame as a teenager, she was just another cute kid showing off her pom-poms in Augusta, Georgia.

This sports fan moved from the sidelines onto the main screen when she was cast as the lead role in a Disney Channel original movie ... where she gets stuck with a famous celebrity played by "Saturday Night Live's" Taran Killam. With her experience as a superhero in another Disney movie, she was able to captivate audiences when she was featured recently in a few other comic book-inspired CW shows.