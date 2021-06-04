Caitlyn Jenner Says It Was Easier To Come Out As Trans Than Republican

Easier To Come Out to Fam As Trans Than Republican

Caitlyn Jenner says it was harder to tell loved ones she's running for governor of California as a Republican than it was for her to be honest about her identity.

Caitlyn revealed her feelings in an interview with FOX 11's "The Issue Is" with Elex Michaelson ... her first media interview since announcing her run for governor in the recall election.

As you know ... Caitlyn came out publicly as a trans woman back in April 2015 and this April she threw her hat in the ring to become the next governor of California.

The Kardashians appear to be aligned with the Democrats ... although Kim and Kanye did interact with Trump over prison releases. And, although Kanye seemed to embrace Trump, he ran for President not as a Republican but as a member of the Birthday Party ... whatever that is.

As we first told you, Caitlyn's sons are embarrassed she's running for governor and the Kardashians won't be hitting the campaign trail to stump for her.