Kardashians Won't Campaign For Caitlyn Jenner's Run For Governor

The Kardashian's won't be hitting the campaign trail on behalf of Caitlyn Jenner now that's she's running for governor of California ... because their views and the views of C.J. don't mesh, and the fallout from her divorce from Kris makes it all just too tricky.

Sources close to Caitlyn tell TMZ ... she spoke to her family before announcing her campaign Friday, giving them a heads up. We're told she did not expect them to stump for her on the campaign trail, and now we know why.

Caitlyn's politics have been an issue with the family for years. She has taken positions on issues like gay marriage -- which she initially opposed but now supports -- which landed like a lead balloon with the Kardashians.

As for Kim, in particular, we're told she genuinely likes Caitlyn and the 2 have a good relationship. Kim's been active in politics, working with Trump on prison reform, but has never personally aligned herself with conservative views. You'll remember, she never publicly endorsed Kanye during his Presidential bid.

The Kardashians seem to have a bend toward the Dems ... they were behind Hillary Clinton in her 2016 run ... remember, Caitlyn supported Trump, although she disavowed him 2 years later.

There's another issue that prevents the Kardashians from getting involved in Caitlyn's campaign. We're told there are still hard feelings over her divorce from Kris, and the kids don't want to get in the middle.