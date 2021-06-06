Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
6/6/2021 6:53 AM PT
Hidden within this stretched-out snap is a rising star in the music industry!
This talented gal got her big start acting as Paige Olvera on Disney's "Bizaardvark." She was later cast in the "High School Musical" spin-off television series and began releasing music shortly after.
She recently released three singles prior to putting out her debut album "Sour" and has continued to break several records.
Use the clues above and take one more look at the photo before putting your celeb skills to the test and seeing if you can figure out which star has been hiding in this warped photo.