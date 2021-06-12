Bill Maher Says the Young, the Woke and Kevin Hart Suffer From "Progress-o-phobia"

Bill Maher went deep Friday night with blistering words for young people, super-woke folks and Kevin Hart ... diagnosing all of them with a severe case of "progress-o-phobia."

Maher -- a take-no-prisoners liberal who is not afraid to call out like-minded individuals who he says go way too far -- lambasts Americans who complain things have never been worse.

The "Real Time" host makes a solid case ... we have achieved progress in race relations, gay rights, drug policies, and on and on, yet there's a sizable contingent who believe we've hit rock bottom.

Bill calls out Kevin Hart in particular, who told the NY Times, "You're witnessing white power and privilege at an all-time high." Maher tears that apart with examples of past atrocities like Tulsa, KKK violence and massive, forced segregation.

He's quick to mention ... there's still racism, police violence, the works, but things are better than before.

And this is where B.M. tears into Gen Z, informing them there was actually a world before they were born, yet they are unwilling or unable to contextualize their grievances.