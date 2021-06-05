Bill Maher Dresses Like A Democrat Posing as a Capitol Rioter

Play video content Real Time With Bill Maher/HBO

Bill Maher murdered last night with a hilarious take on the latest Jan 6 conspiracy theory ... that the insurrectionists were actually Democrats dressed up as Trump supporters to make the Prez look bad.

The "Real Time" host barely held it together with his show-and-tell ... beginning with a well-worn MAGA hat, followed by a MAGA hat with enhancements!

Bill just lost it with the meth teeth ... but there was more -- so much more, ending with the ladies getting some bling that might send shivers down the spine of the former VEEP.

It was hysterical ... Bill says the getup was courtesy of George Soros's home costume dept. As for who worked the sweatshop -- well, Bill and Tim Robbins, of course.

Then there was a book, instructing rebellious Dems on how to purchase a fake flag or 2.

Maybe the best ... the cleverly misspelled sign falsely ID'ing the rioters.

In all seriousness, 73% of Republicans actually believe this ... that what you saw on TV was a frame job by left-wingers. And, of course, they all think the election was rigged.