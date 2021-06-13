Kamla Harris is First Vice President to Join LGBTQ Pride Parade

Kamala Harris breaks lots of ground ... the latest being she's the first Vice President of the United States to march in solidarity of LGBTQ rights.

The Veep and her husband, Doug Emhoff, took to the streets Saturday in Washington D.C. for the Pride March. There was no advanced notice she would show, so it was a big surprise to marchers when she showed up in a pink blazer. Doug wore a t-shirt with a rainbow inscription. The both marched for a block or so.

Harris spoke at the Capital Pride rally, urging Congress to pass the Equality Act. She said, "We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected. We need, still, protections around employment and housing."

The Veep added during the rally at Freedom Plaza, "There is so much more work to do, and I know we are committed."