Biden & Harris Surprise Diners with Unannounced Visit to D.C. Restaurant

President Biden & VP Harris D.C. Restaurant Surprise ... Guess Who's Coming to Lunch!!!
5/31/2021 5:52 PM PT
So POTUS, FLOTUS, the VP and the Second Gentleman all walk into a bar ... much to the delight of a bunch of stunned patrons.
President Biden and his wife Jill -- flanked by Kamala Harris, her husband Doug and some Secret Service agents, of course -- hit up the popular D.C. restaurant, Le Diplomate ... in a Memorial Day visit the White House says was unscheduled.
POTUS & FLOTUS at Le Diplomate! Featuring my mother who is visiting from out of town. I couldn’t have planned this better 😉 pic.twitter.com/pteGymaUU0— Bettina Weiss (@bweiss22) May 31, 2021 @bweiss22
As you can see ... the diners weren't expecting such famous guests to be joining them for lunch, but everyone looked happy as heck about it.
Hey @PoPville, @VP sighting at Le Diplomate on 14th. pic.twitter.com/rjVjVwkUoY— Ricardo Quinto (@RicardoAQuinto) May 31, 2021 @RicardoAQuinto
Earlier Monday, Biden and Harris and their spouses attended a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Biden's Le Diplomate appearance is his first known sit-down visit to a restaurant as Prez, coming not long after the CDC lifted COVID-19 restrictions for those who are vaccinated.
BTW -- the French eatery is a known favorite of the First Lady's ... it even added her favorite dish as a menu special earlier this year after Biden was elected President.
Cheers!