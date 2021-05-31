Biden & Harris Surprise Diners with Unannounced Visit to D.C. Restaurant

So POTUS, FLOTUS, the VP and the Second Gentleman all walk into a bar ... much to the delight of a bunch of stunned patrons.

President Biden and his wife Jill -- flanked by Kamala Harris, her husband Doug and some Secret Service agents, of course -- hit up the popular D.C. restaurant, Le Diplomate ... in a Memorial Day visit the White House says was unscheduled.

POTUS & FLOTUS at Le Diplomate! Featuring my mother who is visiting from out of town. I couldn’t have planned this better 😉 pic.twitter.com/pteGymaUU0 — Bettina Weiss (@bweiss22) May 31, 2021 @bweiss22

As you can see ... the diners weren't expecting such famous guests to be joining them for lunch, but everyone looked happy as heck about it.

Earlier Monday, Biden and Harris and their spouses attended a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Biden's Le Diplomate appearance is his first known sit-down visit to a restaurant as Prez, coming not long after the CDC lifted COVID-19 restrictions for those who are vaccinated.

BTW -- the French eatery is a known favorite of the First Lady's ... it even added her favorite dish as a menu special earlier this year after Biden was elected President.